Located in Ninh Hai district, Ninh Thuan province, Nai lagoon is renowned for its beautiful natural scenery and unique ecosystems. Sitting on an area of about 1,200 ha, Nai lagoon is one of 12 major coastal lagoons of Vietnam (Photo: VNA) The poetic beauty of Nai lagoon (Photo: VNA) Nai lagoon is renowned for its beautiful natural scenery and the unique ecosystems (Photo: VNA) Mangrove ecosystem at Nai lagoon (Photo: VNA) Oyster cage farming model is developed in Nai lagoon (Photo: VNA) Recreational fishing activities in Nai lagoon (Photo: VNA) Nai market is home to abundant fresh seafood (Photo: VNA) Blue crabs are on sale at Nai market (Photo: VNA)

Ninh Thuan boasts pristine beauty of Nai lagoon have 215 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at September 5, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.