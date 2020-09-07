Nine-teen patients in Quang Nam had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the central province to 65, local department of health said Monday morning. Of them, ten have been treated at the Quang Nam Central General Hospital while nine others at the Quang Nam Regional General Hospital. The recovered patients are numbered 464, 461, 593, 715, 837, 838, 596, 775, 857, 796, 521, 905, 547, 625, 594, 840, 842, 841, and 964. Quang Nam closed all non-essential services and deployed social distancing measures in late July. On August 28, the locality eased social distancing in Duy Xuyen and Dien Ban Districts and Hoi An Town after recording no new COVID-19 cases in nine days. As of 6: 15 am on September 7, Viet Nam had 1,049 patients, including 834 recovered cases and 35 fatalities, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
- Dialysis patients bored out of their minds five hours a day as TVs don't work
- Preston and Chorley & South Ribble Hospitals to drop free parking for cancer and renal patients
- Edited Transcript of AGR earnings conference call or presentation 24-Jul-19 2:00pm GMT
- Patients in Europe will miss out on vital medication if there is ‘no-deal Brexit’, warns drug giant AstraZeneca
- 19 people killed, 23 injured following hotel fire in China
- FIFA 19 ultimate team web app release date
- Free to check in, but not to leave: Patients seeking mental-health treatment in Washington have been held against their will
- FIFA 19 Release Date News: New FUT features, Icons, gameplay modes and more REVEALED
- I want to buy a 19-reg ex-rental or ex-demo. I need a bigger boot. What would you recommend?
- Gamers spot glaring errors in FIFA 19 and they include two Arsenal stars
Nineteen 19 patients in Quang Nam declared free of COVID-19 have 254 words, post on dtinews.vn at September 7, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.