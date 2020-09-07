Nineteen 19 patients in Quang Nam declared free of COVID-19

Nine-teen patients in Quang Nam had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the central province to 65, local department of health said Monday morning. Of them, ten have been treated at the Quang Nam Central General Hospital while nine others at the Quang Nam Regional General Hospital. The recovered patients are numbered 464, 461, 593, 715, 837, 838, 596, 775, 857, 796, 521, 905, 547, 625, 594, 840, 842, 841, and 964. Quang Nam closed all non-essential services and deployed social distancing measures in late July. On August 28, the locality eased social distancing in Duy Xuyen and Dien Ban Districts and Hoi An Town after recording no new COVID-19 cases in nine days. As of 6: 15 am on September 7, Viet Nam had 1,049 patients, including 834 recovered cases and 35 fatalities, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

