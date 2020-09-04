Tourism Nha Trang resumes tourism activities The Saigon Times Friday, Sep 4, 2020,13:04 (GMT+7) Nha Trang resumes tourism activitiesThe Saigon Times A view of Nha Trang Beach. The city is gradually reopening its doors to tourists – PHOTO: DAO LOAN HCMC – Nha Trang City has reopened its doors to tourists by adopting an optimal solution—“living with the coronavirus”—through which tourism activities will continue and Covid-19 infection prevention and control measures will simultaneously be strictly followed to guarantee the safety of visitors. Pham Minh Nhut, vice chairman of the Nha Trang Tourism Association of Khanh Hoa Province, told Nguoi Lao Dong Online that local tour operators could offer short relaxation tours to families to stimulate tourism. The association has introduced a tourism promotion program called “Khanh Hoa residents travel in Khanh Hoa”, calling on lodging fatalities and tourist sites in the province to offer promotional and preferential programs to locals. As the coronavirus has been brought under control in the south-central and Central Highlands regions, Long Phu JSC has reopened the Hoa Lan and Monkey tourist sites in Nha Trang but is welcoming tourists only on three days of the week, according to Le Dung Lam, general director of the firm. To attract more… Read full this story

