Nghệ An man takes the path less travelled to success

Nguyễn Văn Long is one of 10 vocational skills ambassadors of Việt Nam chosen by the Ministry of Labour, Invalid and Social Affairs. Photo vietnamnet.vn HÀ NỘI —Though attending vocational college wasn’t his first choice, Nguyễn Văn Long from the central province of Nghệ An has achieved more success than he could have ever dreamed of. Long, 29, father of a two-year-old son, works for a Japan-invested joint venture in Hà Nội’s Bắc Thăng Long Industrial Park. In 2014, when Long was a student at Hà Nội High-Tech Vocational College, he won the Gold Medal at the 10th ASEAN Skills Competition. After leaving the college, he was offered a job at the Japan-invested joint venture’s technical department with a decent salary in Hà Nội. In July, Long was one of 10 people chosen by the Ministry of Labour, Invalid and Social Affairs to become the first ‘Vocational Skills Ambassadors’ of Việt Nam. This title aims to honour the value of vocational education and the development of vocational skills, contributing to increasing labour productivity and national competitiveness. Nguyễn Chí Trường, Director of the Occupational Skills Department, at the General Directorate of Vocational Education and Training said the criteria for selecting Vietnamese vocational skills ambassadors were… Read full this story

