New range of Interpon coatings simplifies corrosion protection

The company's new Interpon Redox range offers customers a one-stop-shop that provides the simplest route to maximum corrosion protection. Along with this, four innovative systems were developed to cover a variety of substrates, surfaces, and environments – from swimming pools to chemical plants and high humidity to highly corrosive areas. The portfolio consists of Interpon Redox Active, a robust primer system with a wide curing window and excellent edge protection, while Interpon Redox Plus offers durable protection for a wide variety of substrates and pre-treatment methods, Interpon Redox PZ serves as a high-performing powder primer for corrosion protection over blasted steel, and finally Interpon Redox Triplex is an extremely protective three-layer system for highly corrosive environments. "Interpon Redox is all about bringing simplicity to corrosion protection," said Daniela Vlad, managing director of AkzoNobel's Powder Coatings business. "Selecting the right primer for the right level of corrosion can be a lot more complex than people may think. So, our Interpon Redox systems have been developed with characteristics that address all the variables, making it much easier for customers to pick the perfect coating system." In fact, the process of selecting the right system is influenced by numerous factors, such as the…

