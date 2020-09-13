Tourism “New normal” for tourism industry By Dao Loan Sunday, Sep 13, 2020,11:34 (GMT+7) “New normal” for tourism industryBy Dao Loan The “new normal” consists of Covid-19 infection control measures like wearing face masks, using hand sanitizer, imposing social distancing measures, etc. These rules must be imposed strictly at tourist sites – PHOTO: THANH HOA It would be a great challenge for the tourism industry if it does not adapt to the “new normal,” the way to cope with long-term effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. The second wave of the coronavirus, just like a double blow, is leaving Vietnam’s tourism industry with a deep crisis. Statistics obtained from some tourism authorities, as of August 17, around 90-95% of travel firms in HCMC had stopped operation while the number of re-opening hotels was dwindling quickly. In Khanh Hoa Province, hotels’ room occupancy dropped from 20% in July to only 2% in August. In Hanoi alone, 28,000 people working in the tourism sector lost their job. “We are walking a tightrope,” said Vu The Binh, vice chairman of the Vietnam Tourism Association when discussing about the volatile business environment amid the pandemic. What Binh thought was shared by many other businesspeople. To survive the hard times… Read full this story

