New city proposal to breathe life into investing prospects According to Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong, the establishment of Thu Duc city – based on a merger of District 2, District 9, and Thu Duc district – is seen as a new motivation to push the economy of Ho Chi Minh City and the southern region as a whole. In January, US design firm Sasaki in collaboration with enCity, an international planning practice based in Singapore and Vietnam, were selected by Ho Chi Minh City authorities to carry out the design to develop an innovative city, now renamed Thu Duc city. According to Romil Sheth, Sasaki principle and urban designer, Ho Chi Minh City has the potential to expand upon the traditional triple helix model of an innovation district’s structure – involving academia, government, and industry – to more directly involve communities and society at the core of its innovation activities while ensuring long-term ecological and environmental resilience. The project takes into consideration the increasing flood risk in the southern part of Vietnam, by introducing four major approaches: capitalising on major industrial relocations and investments; leveraging the existing land bank of the Vietnam National University… Read full this story

New city proposal to breathe life into investing prospects have 281 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at September 2, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.