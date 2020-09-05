Nation Nearly 23 million students nationwide start new school year The Saigon Times Saturday, Sep 5, 2020,12:21 (GMT+7) Nearly 23 million students nationwide start new school yearThe Saigon Times Local students wearing face masks attend the opening ceremony of the new school year this morning, September 5 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, some 23 million students across Vietnam began the new school year 2020-2021 this morning, September 5, with most of the schools nationwide holding their opening ceremonies for just 45-60 minutes with the attendance of a limited number of students who followed Covid-19 preventive measures. Schools in areas affected by the pandemic such as Danang and Hai Duong cities conducted online ceremonies to ensure the safety of students. In the central city of Danang, which was the country’s Covid-19 hotspot during the second coronavirus wave, local students celebrated the new school year with a virtual program broadcast on Da Nang TV simultaneously with the ceremonies in other provinces and cities nationwide. Minister of Education and Training Phung Xuan Nha said that schools in localities practising social distancing will hold teaching and learning activities online or on TV channels aimed at ensuring that pandemic prevention measures are taken and the… Read full this story

