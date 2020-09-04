Later in his letter to people’s committees of regions, provinces, districts and communes that was published on the Cuu Quoc (National Salvation) Newspaper on October 17, 1945, President Ho Chi Minh wrote, “…If the country is independent, but the people cannot enjoy freedom and happiness, national independence will have little meaning.” The two citations show that the Communist Party of Vietnam and President Ho Chi Minh were committed to protecting national independence, as well as to bringing freedom and happiness to the Vietnamese people since the early days of the foundation of the State. In August 1945, under the leadership of the Party and President Ho Chi Minh, the Vietnamese people rose up, defeated Japanese fascists and French colonialists and took power. The success of the August Revolution resulted in the foundation of a State belonging to the people, mastered by the people and serving the people. Born on September 2, 1945, the Democratic Republic of Vietnam became an independent sovereign nation state from an insignificant, backward, underdeveloped and poor colony. On September 2, 1945, at Ba Dinh Square in Hanoi, President Ho Chi Minh delivers the Declaration of Independence giving birth to the Democratic Republic of Vietnam. Under the… Read full this story

National undertaking to protect national independence and aspirations for development have 304 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at September 4, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.