Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Poland Nguyen Hung highlighted historic milestones and achievements made by Vietnam over the past 75 years. Vietnamese Ambassador to Poland Nguyen Hung speaks at the event He expressed his belief that the ties between Vietnam and Poland will continue growing in various areas, especially in economy and trade. Chairman of the Poland – Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group G. Napieralski affirmed that Poland always treasures traditional friendship with Vietnam, considering Vietnam a partner of top importance in Asia. He hoped that the 70th anniversary will open up a new period to lift bilateral ties to a greater height in various areas. He also thanked the Vietnamese community for offering timely and effective support to Polish medical staff in the fight against COVID-19 in the past time. The same day, the Vietnamese Embassy in Austria also held a ceremony to offer incense to President Ho Chi Minh on the occasion. Source: VNA

National Day marked in Poland, Austria have 264 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at September 5, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.