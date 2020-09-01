National Assembly delegate resigns over dual nationality controversy

Phan Nguyễn Như Khuê, deputy head of the NA delegation of the HCM City, speaks at a press conference on Tuesday about a National Assembly (NA) member who was found holding two nationalities, following an Al Jazeera report on Cyprus’s passport scheme. VNS Photo Bồ Xuân Hiệp HCM CITY — A Vietnamese representative of the National Assembly (NA) has submitted his resignation from the NA, following recent information that indicates he holds two nationalities, Cypriot in addition to Vietnamese, in violation of Vietnamese law. Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Từ Lương, deputy director of the HCM City Department of Information and Communications, said NA delegate Phạm Phú Quốc, 52, also submitted his resignation as general director of the Tân Thuận Industrial Promotion Company (IPC). Hà Phước Thắng, head of the office of HCM City People’s Committee and spokesman for the committee, said that this week HCM City National Assembly members would discuss the resignation and report to the NA for approval. As a member of the Communist Party, Quốc will also be punished by the HCM City Party Committee this month. The city People’s Committee will consider suspending Quốc’s job as the general director of IPC, and will identify and clarify his responsibilities at IPC as well as his job at the HCM City Finance… Read full this story

