Nation NA deputies propose combining seven environment licenses into one The Saigon Times Friday, Sep 4, 2020,19:54 (GMT+7) NA deputies propose combining seven environment licenses into oneThe Saigon Times Nguyen Sy Cuong, deputy head of the NA Foreign Relations Committee, speaks at the NA Full-Time Deputies conference on September 4. Many National Assembly (NA) deputies have proposed integrating seven types of administrative procedures related to the environment into one license – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Many National Assembly (NA) deputies have proposed integrating seven types of administrative procedures related to the environment into one license, heard an NA Full-Time Deputies conference held on September 4 to discuss the draft revised Law on Environmental Protection. The seven types include certification for completed environmental protection project, certification for discharging wastewater into water sources (regulated in the Law on Water Resources), certification for releasing wastewater into irrigation systems (in the Law on Irrigation) and certification for meeting requirements on environmental protection to import scrap for production. The remaining three licenses are certification for harmful waste treatment, registration for discharging harmful waste and certification for industrial emissions. The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment said that the integration would simplify administrative procedures, adding that these licenses are granted… Read full this story

