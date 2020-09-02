Infrastructure MPI stresses need for traffic infrastructure investment in Mekong Delta region By Trung Chanh Wednesday, Sep 2, 2020,10:58 (GMT+7) MPI stresses need for traffic infrastructure investment in Mekong Delta region By Trung Chanh Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung: Focusing on investing in and developing traffic infrastructure in the Mekong Delta during the 2021-2025 period is necessary – PHOTO: VGP CAN THO – Focusing on investing in and developing traffic infrastructure in the Mekong Delta during the 2021-2025 period is necessary, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung told an online conference on August 31. The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) and the Ministry of Transport have reached a consensus to complete the entire north-south expressway stretching farther afield to the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau as soon as possible, said Minister Dung. The MPI will step up its efforts to complete the expressway, he added. Besides this, a seaside road surrounding the region will be developed and completed during the period, he said, adding that the interprovincial road will pave the way for the localities to develop a sea-based economy. “The road is also expected to prevent saltwater intrusion and landsides and minimize the impact of natural… Read full this story

