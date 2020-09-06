More support to PPE makers in COVID-19 times

Vietnam is currently home to about 200 PPE manufacturers PPE producer Garment 10 Corporation (Garco10) recently received a $4.3 million loan from UK-backed Standard Chartered Bank (Vietnam) for PPE production. Earlier, the British lender also provided $2.7 million to Bac Giang LGG Garment Corporation to feed the latter’s fabric mask production needs. “The credit package from Standard Chartered helps us expand the production of face masks and other protective gear to keep up with ever-increasing demands in many countries hit hard by the pandemic as well as in the domestic market,” said Luu Tien Chung, CEO of Bac Giang LGG. A big textile apparel export producer, since the early second quarter, Garco10 had secured high-value export orders from business partners in the EU and the US for medical face mask and protective gear. In the first seven months of this year, Vietnam exported more than 711 million medical face masks of diverse kinds to global markets, according to figures from the Vietnam General Department of Customs. As apparel products saw a sharp decline while PPE orders rose sharply, the company has invested in a standard medical face mask production line for long-term export production. Along with a $52 million deal… Read full this story

