More students commit suicide

More cases of students committing suicide were reported in 2019, and most students killed themselves because of study pressure.
Giao Duc Viet Nam newspaper in December published an article reporting that many students in HCM City committed suicide at home.
Students nowadays feel pressure from heavy workload
|More cases of students committing suicide were reported in 2019, and most students killed themselves because of study pressure.
Five days later, Thanh Nien reported that a student from the 12th math majoring class at Le Quy Don High School was found dead at Trung Chi Lake of Dong Ha City in Quang Tri province. The male student, 17, was believed to kill himself.
Mai Lan
Number of child suicides on the rise: psychologists
In Vietnam, the number of adolescents and children with serious mental health problems accounts for 12 percent, or 3 million people who need support and treatment, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).
Ex-Party chief of Ha Giang Province faces disciplinary action for exam fraud
Former Party Secretary of Ha Giang Trieu Tai Vinh could be subject to disciplinary action following the exam fraud uncovered there in 2018, when his daughter’s scores were illegally enhanced in the 2018 national high school examination.
- High school football coach head-butted student, told another to commit suicide, report says
- Parents blame discriminatory bullying and school district for 15-year-old son’s suicide
- Solomon Thomas opens up about his sister’s suicide: “She was my best friend”
- A race against suicide: Why this former Olympian is opening up
- Washington State takes different route in hopes of moving past Tyler Hilinski's suicide
- Parents say Washington State football player had CTE at suicide
- Family finds way forward after WSU QB Tyler Hilinski’s suicide
- Washington State football player had extensive brain damage before suicide
- Larry Fedora's CTE comments worst way to handle football's biggest issue
- Larry Fedora had a point about CTE but messed up anyway