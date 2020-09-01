More students commit suicide

More cases of students committing suicide were reported in 2019, and most students killed themselves because of study pressure.

Giao Duc Viet Nam newspaper in December published an article reporting that many students in HCM City committed suicide at home.

Students nowadays feel pressure from heavy workload

More cases of students committing suicide were reported in 2019, and most students killed themselves because of study pressure.

Five days later, Thanh Nien reported that a student from the 12th math majoring class at Le Quy Don High School was found dead at Trung Chi Lake of Dong Ha City in Quang Tri province. The male student, 17, was believed to kill himself.

Mai Lan

Number of child suicides on the rise: psychologists In Vietnam, the number of adolescents and children with serious mental health problems accounts for 12 percent, or 3 million people who need support and treatment, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).