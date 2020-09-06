This was the first delivery of the fourth phase of an emergency relief program for Vietnamese Cambodians and Khmer people severely hit by COVID-19 in Cambodia. A total of 1,847 vulnerable families across nine Cambodian cities and provinces will receive the relief packs, each comprising 20 kg of rice, face masks, hand sanitizers and a plastic mat, during this phase. Vietnamese Cambodians and Khmer people severely hit by COVID-19 in Cambodia receive the relief packs. Photo: nhandan According to Chairman of the Khmer-Vietnam Association in Cambodia Sim Chy, the program has provided reliefs to about 5,000 affected Vietnamese Cambodian households. Its provincial chapters across Cambodia have also conducted awareness campaigns on preventive measures against the coronavirus targeting Vietnamese Cambodians, he said. He added that his association has recorded no confirmed COVID-19 cases among the Vietnamese Cambodians community to date. Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Vu Quang Minh spoke highly of efforts made by the Vietnamese Cambodians community in Cambodia to overcome hardships posed by the pandemic. These efforts have contributed considerably to Cambodia’s response to the pandemic, he said. As of September 5, the Cambodian Ministry of Health reported a total of 273 COVID-19 cases and zero death. Since the beginning… Read full this story

More relief delivered to pandemic-hit Vietnamese Cambodians have 288 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at September 6, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.