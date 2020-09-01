More chances of export for winter crops: Agriculture minister

A cabbage field in Mường Khương District, the northern mountainous province of Lào Cai. — VNA/VNS Photo Hương Thu HÀ NỘI ­— The agricultural production area of the winter crop in northern provinces was expected to increase by 20 per cent to meet the increasing demand from China, said Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyễn Xuân Cường on Monday. China has just experienced a severe flood, causing a shortage of vegetables, Cường told the meeting reviewing the winter crop in 2019 and implementation of this year’s crop in the northern region. “Since earlier this year, the agricultural sector had been exposed to double risks of the COVID-19 pandemic and epidemics in livestock and poultry, as well as natural disasters,” said Cường. “In such circumstances, the agricultural sector set two goals to organise the production of food for 100 million people and meet export demand,” the minister said. So far, total cultivated area of ​​6.7 million hectares had been planted, he said. “The most important tasks for farmers in the northern provinces was to focus on producing the winter crop, because of favourable natural conditions in 31 provinces and cities who experience cold winters, which could be considered an advantage for agricultural production,” Cường said. “The winter crop has… Read full this story

