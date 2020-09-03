MND presents simulation training center to Lao defense ministry

The center includes emulating systems for training on handgun, AK rifle, B41 anti-tank and 12.7mm anti-aircraft guns, aiming to develop skills of trainees before they continue with live-fire practice on training grounds, thus enhancing efficiency and safety of training in drill-grounds. At the handover ceremony. Photo: Vietnam+ The software applied at the center allows trainees to choose virtual training in 3D environment, imitating lines of fire and sound effects. They can also decide suitable training levels. A Lao officer practicing a shooting exercise at the center. Photo: Vietnam+ Addressing the event, Major General Kalakos Bounnaphon, Director of the Lao General Technical Department, stressed the significance of emulation training in enhancing skills of trainees and preventing accidents in training, thus reducing costs and helping modernize the Lao People’s Army. He acknowledged that the firm’s support is a good start for cooperation between TECAPRO and Lao Defense Ministry’s General Technical Department. Source: VNA Translated by Chung Anh

