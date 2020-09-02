A bottle of Johnson and Johnson Baby Powder is seen in a photo illustration taken in New York, February 24, 2016. (Photo source: REUTERS/Mike Segar/Illustration) A Missouri appeals court on Friday threw out a US$55 million verdict against Johnson & Johnson in a lawsuit by a woman who claimed she developed ovarian cancer after using talc-based products, including J&J’s baby powder, citing a U.S. Supreme court ruling on where such cases can be brought. South Dakota resident Gloria Ristesund had been awarded US$5 million in compensatory damages and US$50 million in punitive damages in the 2016 verdict. She alleged that her decades-long use of J&J talc-based products for feminine hygiene caused her cancer, and that the company had failed to warn consumers about the risks. J&J denied the allegations, saying decades of testing have shown its cosmetic talc-based products to be safe. The healthcare conglomerate is battling some 9,000 cases claiming its talc-based products cause ovarian cancer and, in some cases, mesothelioma, a rare cancer closely linked to asbestos exposure, amid allegations the products were contaminated with asbestos fibers. J&J has said its talc products do not contain asbestos or cause any form of cancer. The unanimous three-judge panel of… Read full this story

Missouri appeals court tosses US$55 million J&J talc-powder verdict have 302 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at September 2, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.