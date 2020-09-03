Garment and textile enterprises have been seriously affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The National Wage Council has advised the Government to keep the minimum wage unchanged until the end of 2021 instead of raising it as planned. The council said this was due to the number of enterprises that had been heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and were facing financial difficulties. Holding the current minimum wage would create favourable conditions for enterprises to recover and ensure the livelihoods of employees, it said. Currently, the minimum monthly wage is VNĐ4.42 million (US$191) for employees in Hà Nội and HCM City, and VNĐ3.92 million ($167) for those in major urban areas in Cần Thơ, Đà Nẵng and Hải Phòng. In Bắc Ninh, Bắc Giang and Hải Dương provinces, the level is set at VNĐ3.43 million ($146) a month, while employees in the rest of the country receive a minimum of VNĐ3.07 million ($131). Regional minimum wages have been applied since January 1, 2020. Last month, the Việt Nam General Confederation of Labour proposed two options. The wage would increase by an average of 3.95 per cent from July 1, 2021 or by 2.5 per cent from January 1, 2021. The adjustment of wages will be based… Read full this story

Minimum wage proposed to remain unchanged in 2021 have 297 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 3, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.