Minimum PPP capitalisation rules up for debate – illustration photo Various ministries and cities last week joined discussions with the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) about possible contents of the draft decrees guiding the implementation of the Law on Public-Private Partnership Investment, expected to come out on January 1, 2021, with the minimum investment capital requirement being one of the top concerns. Under the law, five sectors are subject to PPP development, including transport; energy; social infrastructure; clean water supply, waste and wastewater treatment; and IT. The minimum investment capital requirement is marked at VND100 billion ($4.34 million) or VND200 billion ($8.68 million), depending on the sector. The latter is applied to projects in sectors like transport, power (except for hydroelectric power plants), water and wastewater, IT, and infrastructure. Meanwhile, the VND100 billion level is applied to projects in healthcare and education and training. However, these requirements are not applied to operation and management arrangement ventures. The draft decrees are planned to target some specific sectors, mainly in the transport and water/wastewater treatment areas, towards requiring higher total minimum investment capital and applying for projects of at least Group B under the Law on Public Investment. Meanwhile, other sectors…

