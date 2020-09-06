At the presentation ceremony The command has established a concentrated quarantine facility in Regiment 125 to receive and quarantine 1,097 Vietnamese citizens since the outbreak of COVID-19. They have effectively carried out COVID-19 prevention and control measures and actively worked with localities in the fight against COVID-19. At the presentation ceremony, the mission handed over three tons of rice, 200 medical protective suits, 6,000 antibacterial facemasks, 500 bottles and 100 liters of antiseptic solution, worth over VND 300 million, to the command. In his speech, Colonel Tran Viet Nang, Head of the Army Youth Board thanked participating units for their joint efforts to cope with COVID-19. He hoped that with the gifts, the recipients would effectively prevent COVID-19 and take care of Vietnamese citizens’ health. The activity is part of the practical activities launched by the Army Youth Board to control COVID-19. Apart from the Hai Duong Military Command, the board has presented gifts and medical supplies, totally worth nearly VND 1 billion, to various military units in charge of quarantining Vietnamese citizens returning home from epidemic-hit areas. Translated by Chung Anh

Military unit supports COVID-19 fight have 275 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at September 6, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.