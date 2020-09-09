Mergers between behemoths to revive paralysed tourism market The pandemic has disrupted numerous travel plans worldwide, resulting in weaker hotel performances across the country. As such, average revenue per available room in the first half of 2020 went down significantly by 56 and 64 per cent for Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, respectively. Occupancy rates reached the lowest point in April when nationwide social isolation was imposed, then slowly recovered in May and June as local tourists started to hit the road again. Zurab Pololikashvili, secretary general at the United Nations World Tourism Organisation, stated on the organisation’s website that the rapid fall in tourist arrivals between January and May has cost the sector an estimated $320 billion – an impact three times greater than the global recession of 2007-2009. Large hoteliers like Accor and InterContinental Hospitality Group (IHG) also suffered heavy losses from the pandemic, which was the main reason for the emergence of the rumour that both brands would merge. Patrick Basset, Accor’s COO for Upper Southeast & Northeast Asia and the Maldives, told Timeout that even if more than 4,200 of the group’s hotels are currently operational, the group still suffered under the pandemic with revenue… Read full this story
- Kerala Budget 2020 | CBL to drive tourism marketing
- CBL to drive tourism marketing
- We have the Boris bounce to thank for a revived UK property market
- PSB mega mergers would benefit us in the short term: Shyam Srinivasan, Federal Bank
- Vietnamese firms join international tourism fair in Israel
- RPT-Coronavirus paralyses short-term oil, gas sales into China
- Tourism sector devises plans to revive after epidemic
- Tourism sector plots plans to revive after epidemic
- Sprint's stock soars more than 70% after judge approves T-Mobile merger
- Government to finalise PSU general insurers' merger by March-end: Finance Secretary
Mergers between behemoths to revive paralysed tourism market have 284 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at September 9, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.