Nation Mekong Delta fuel tycoon indicted for production of substandard fuels The Saigon Times Tuesday, Sep 8, 2020,17:35 (GMT+7) Mekong Delta fuel tycoon indicted for production of substandard fuelsThe Saigon Times Trinh Suong is questioned by a police officer. He has been indicted for leading a ring which produced over 137 million liters of substandard fuel worth nearly VND2.5 trillion – PHOTO: NLDO HCMC – Major fuel trader Trinh Suong, director of My Hung Co., Ltd in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang, has been indicted for leading a ring, which produced over 137 million liters of substandard fuel worth nearly VND2.5 trillion, allegedly earning an unlawful profit of over VND100 billion. The People’s Procuracy of Dak Nong Province in the Central Highlands issued the indictment, charging the 53-year-old man in line with Article 192 of the 2015 Penal Code. Accordingly, Suong could face a jail sentence from seven to 15 years, reported the VnExpress news website. Besides, 38 other accused were indicted for their involvement in the case, including many owners of fuel and chemical trading facilities in HCMC, Can Tho and Dak Nong such as Dinh Chi Dung, director of Dinh Chi Dung Company in HCMC’s District 9; Nguyen Ngoc Quan,… Read full this story

Mekong Delta fuel tycoon indicted for production of substandard fuels have 392 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at September 8, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.