Community Massive Covid-19 testing for expatriates in Danang By Ha My Saturday, Sep 5, 2020,19:05 (GMT+7) Massive Covid-19 testing for expatriates in DanangBy Ha My A testing site in Son Tra District – PHOTOS: HA MY To prevent community spread, the government of Danang is conducting a massive Covid-19 testing program for expatriates in the city Tanya Greyling, who is from South Africa, made a V-sign when posing for a photo last week. Greyling was attending one of the sessions where samples are taken from expatriates in the coastal city of Danang in central Vietnam for Covid-19 testing. Greyling, currently teaching English in Son Tra District in Danang, said in a short interview with the Saigon Times that she appreciated the Danang government for the way it was handling the Covid-19 pandemic in the city. The government wonderfully treated the infected cases and paid due attention to the expat communities in Danang, she said. Greyling also expressed her gratitude and said she felt safe when her samples were taken. The Danang authorities were doing whatever it takes to protect residents and expatriates, she added. Greyling was at one of the testing sites hosted by Danang authorities. These sessions of sample-taking took place in two…

