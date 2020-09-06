Major transport projects in Mekong Delta to be completed before Tết

Workers speed up construction on Quản Lộ – Phụng Hiệp National Highway, which runs through Hậu Giang, Sóc Trăng, Bạc Liêu and Cà Mau provinces. — Photo courtesy of Ministry of Transport MEKONG DELTA — Contractors and workers expect to complete construction of several major transport projects in the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta before Tết (Lunar New Year Festival), which falls on February 12 next year. Despite the rainy season, the contractors are speeding up work on the upgrade of the 103km Quản Lộ-Phụng Hiệp National Highway that runs through the provinces of Hậu Giang, Sóc Trăng, Bạc Liêu and Cà Mau. The upgrade is divided into six packages. Construction of packages XL1 and XL2 began in February, while XL3, XL4, XL5 and XL6 packages began in May. Hoàng Thái Ngọc from Thi Sơn Company, the contractor of package XL1, said about 40 officers, technicians and workers are working at the construction site for a 20km section of the highway. About 18km of the section have been widened and asphalt has been poured, while the 2km remaining section has been covered by macadam. “If the weather is favorable, our work will be completed in October or November, three months ahead of schedule,” Ngọc said. Nguyễn Thành Quang of CP Company, contractor of package XL2, said that… Read full this story

