Maintaining business in the period of social distancing

Photo Duc Thanh In many restaurants and cafes in Hanoi’s Old Quarter now, anyone can easily recognise the slight changes in the seating arrangements and customer service compared to two weeks ago. At a pub on Huynh Thuc Khang street, the owner came up with the idea of designing a 2-storey partition with an upper barrier made of mica and a gap below so that customers can pick up food and swing glasses together. This unique concept attracted the attention of many customers and was adopted by many neighbouring bars. Le Dong from Hanoi’s Cau Giay district said, “I have seen many eateries with separated walls, but this is the first time I see a pub that also builds these partitions for customers. Although it is not clear whether it will work, this is a good idea for the time being.” Derived from the idea of a plastic partition, the splash-proof mica partition is appearing at more and more restaurants, pubs, rice shops, and cafes in Hanoi. Dang Thu, the owner of a restaurant on Chua Lang Street, said that installing these partitions on dining tables is quite simple and takes little time. Before she reopened, her family members worked… Read full this story

