Macfrut Digital 2020: digital trade show for the entire fruit and vegetable sector

Macfrut Digital is an opportunity for Vietnamese businesses to have meet with hundreds of the world’s leading suppliers of fresh, safe, and quality fruits from Italy and Europe Macfrut Digital, a digital trade show for fruit and vegetable supply chains, will offer business opportunities through the Natlive online platform, aiming to attract buyers from all over the world and open a new international market for this potential sector. Such a creative project has turned Macfrut into the first digital trade show for the world’s fruit and vegetable sector. Macfrut Digital 2020 has attracted the participation of over 600 professional exhibitors from 30 countries to introduce more than 400 safe and quality product lines in the world. Like 37 Macfrut events organised before, Macfrut Digital 2020 will be a trade show linking the supply chains of the agricultural cultivation and production sector. This online meeting will be a venue for the vegetable and fruit sector in production, trading, machinery, and planting, packaging, agricultural machines, greenhouses, and irrigation systems, nursery and seeds, fertilisers and bio-stimulants, logistics and storage, as well as bodies and services, among others. It is noteworthy that fruits account for 66 per cent of the total products displayed by international exhibitors to seek… Read full this story

