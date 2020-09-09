Local ETFs draw foreign attention

Foreign investors at the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE). Viet Nam hopes to lure more foreign capital to the local stock market through the strong development of domestic exchange-traded funds (ETFs). — Photo thoibaotaichinhvietnam.vn The domestic exchange-traded fund VFMVN Diamond (HoSE: FUEVFVND) on Tuesday issued an additional 300,000 certificates to raise the total amount of certificates to 148.3 million. The issuance helped boost the value of certificates listed on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange to VND1.483 trillion (US$63.9 million) from VND1.48 trillion. As of September 6, the net asset value (NAV) of the fund was VND1.9 trillion, equal to VND12,884.58 ($0.56) per certificate. The fund debuted on HoSE on May 12 at VND11,693.36 per certificate with charter capital of VND102 billion. The fund has recently become a target for foreign investors, especially Taiwan-based investment fund CTBC Vietnam Equity Fund. The Taiwanese fund will buy 21 million certificates of VFMVN Diamond between September 7 and October 6. The Taiwanese fund in late August reported it had raised $160 million to invest in the Vietnamese equity market, targeting high-potential listed companies on the Ho Chi Minh and Ha Noi stock exchanges. In addition, part of the funding would flow into… Read full this story

