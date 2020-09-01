Liberation News Agency honoured as Hero of the Armed Forces

Technicians of the Liberation News Agency transmit news and photos during the American war. VNA/VNS File Photo HÀ NỘI – Thông Tấn Xã Giải Phóng (Liberation News Agency) – the southern counterpart of Vietnam News Agency during war time – was among 15 units and localities honoured with the title Hero of the Armed Forces for their exceptionally outstanding achievements during the anti-American resistance war. President Nguyễn Phú Trọng today signed a decision to this effect. The agency sent its first piece of news to Hà Nội on October 12, 1960 from Chàng Riệc Forest, Tây Ninh military base of The National Front for the Liberation of South Việt Nam. The agency’s mission was to report on the fight against the Americans by southern people to domestic and international audiences. Its reports were sent to Hà Nôi everyday for news offices in Việt Nam and overseas through transmission by the Vietnam News Agency. During its 15 years of operation between 1960 and 1975, the Liberation News Agency covered the most up-to-date events, providing information not only for people in the country on the war in the south but also military officers to analyse the situation and make strategic decisions. The Liberation News Agency helped turn public opinion and… Read full this story

