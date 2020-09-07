Lensman captures lovely images of Cham women, sand dunes

Tuan shot around the Nam Cuong sand dunes in the south-central coastal province under a dawn sky that was a riot of orange, red and yellow, capturing the play of light and shadows. The dunes are in Tuan Tu Village in Ninh Phuoc District’s An Hai Commune, eight kilometers from Phan Rang Town – Thap Cham. Cham women playing with sand. The shape and size of the sand dunes change by the hour depending on the strength and direction of the wind, constantly offering photographers fresh angles. Cham ethnic women in traditional costumes walk across the sand dunes. Photographers can ask locals to perform for the camera, and get children to run in the sand and women walk carrying ceramic pots on their heads or with a unique net used to catch small fish. The shadows of some Cham women stretch across the dunes.

