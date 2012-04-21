Lee & Man wants to restart its paper project in Hau Giang

Lee & Man will soon re-start its project to build a paper plant in Hau Giang, affirmed the President of the Company, Lee Wan Keung, during his meeting with the Hau Giang Provincial People’s Committee on April 19 th. The project to build the Hau Giang paper plant was licensed and implemented for a while in 2007, but since then it has been untouched by the investor, Lee & Man. Under the license, the project covers 2,010 ha in the Phu Huu A Industrial Grouping and would cost some US$1.2billion. So far, only 2 out of 10 subprojects have been finished. Explaining the delay, the Group’s President said that the Group could not mobilise capital for the project due to the global financial crisis and economic recession, but the difficulties has now been settled and the Group pledged to put the plant, with a capacity of 400,000 tons per year, into operation by June 2013. The Group’s President also asked local authorities to recruit 200 labourers so that the Group will send them to China for a professional taining course. Source: TT/ Photo: cafef Translated by Thu Nguyen
