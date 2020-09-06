Leaders must have greater role in fighting corruption: seminar

A seminar on promoting the role of leaders in the fight against corruption was held in Hà Nội Friday morning. — VNA/VNS Photo Phương Hoa HÀ NỘI — Leaders’ commitment and example-setting are critical factors that decide the success of anti-corruption efforts, a political scientist has said. Nguyễn Thái Học, the vice-chair of the scientific council of the Commission for Internal Affairs of the Party Central Committee, made the statement on Friday during a seminar on anti-corruption theories and practices in Hà Nội. While noting that the anti-corruption fight has been intensified in recent times, Học pointed out that in many localities and organisations, the performance has been limping – much of which can be attributed to the lethargic attitude of the leaders of these localities and organisations. “They have not been forceful enough in dealing with corruption. Passing the blame or turning a blind eye to avoid conflicts can be observed, and in many cases, they even covered up or aided and abetted in corruption activities,” Học said at the seminar. Five years of implementation of Politburo Directive 50-CT/TW on strengthening the Party’s leadership in the detection and handling of corruption cases show that, from 2016, 1,121 cases were… Read full this story

