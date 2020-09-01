Leaders commemorate President Ho Chi Minh on National Day

HÀ NỘI – Representatives of the Party, National Assembly, State, Government and Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee today paid tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at his mausoleum in Hà Nội on the occasion of the 75th National Day (September 2, 1945-2020). Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc and VFF Central Committee President Trần Thanh Mẫn joined the delegation which also included a number of former leaders and leaders of ministries, sectors and central organisations, among others. Participants commemorated President Hồ Chí Minh and recalled great contributions that the late leader made to the revolutionary cause of the Party and nation. He led the Vietnamese nation to success in the struggle for national independence. On September 2, 1945, he read the Declaration of Independence, declaring to the world the foundation of the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam, now the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam. President Ho Chi Minh was a great leader, a national hero who devoted all his life to national independence and freedom and happiness of the people while tirelessly striving for peace and progress in the world. The delegation also laid flowers at the Monument for Heroic Martyrs on Bắc Sơn Street. Also on September 1, delegations from the Ministries of Defence, Public Security… Read full this story

