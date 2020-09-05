‘Lead with Care’ hospitality

Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai in Hoi An The award-winning The Heart of the Earth Spa offers sound healing and an opportunity to float wishing candles on the lagoon. Three tiers of infinity pools and tropical gardens with 4,500 palm trees gently cascade towards the East Sea. The resort’s villas are strategically positioned to optimise the sea view and offer complete privacy. Peace of mind comes with Four Seasons’ enhanced global health and safety programme Lead With Care, while the award-winning ‘Four Seasons Chat’ facilitates contactless interaction. Moreover, the resort offers a medley of adrenalin-fuelled water sports like jetblades and jet skiing, as well as complimentary windsurfing and kayaking. Guests can also enjoy the repertoire of traditional Vietnamese and contemporary Western cuisines served at La Sen restaurant and the cocktails offered at The Bar. Furthermore, with environmental concerns at an all-time high, Four Seasons is aiming to be part of the solution this December by launching Project Aqua – an on-site water-bottling facility that will cut an estimated 5.8 tons of plastic waste annually. For Bryan Ruch, resort manager, sustainability is very much a part of The Nam Hai’s vision. “With our strong reputation, it’s essential that The Nam… Read full this story

