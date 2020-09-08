Many aspiring guest workers have delayed plans to go abroad Since the beginning of March, BIC International Co., Ltd. has been hanging posters and advertisements across Hai Duong city as well as on social networking sites like Facebook and Zalo to call for those interested in studying or working abroad. Though the company has been to recruiting workers and students to travel to South Korea and Japan, months have passed and no-one has applied. With interrupted business and no revenue, BIC International was forced to lay off almost all of its employees, and only one accountant was kept. The country also had to liqTwo out of three language teachers for the company also had to liquidate their contracts. Discussing the difficult situation, BIC director Nguyen Viet Chinh said, “The labour export market has been almost entirely frozen by COVID-19. Before the Lunar New Year, we had more than 10 students learning the language to go to South Korea in the next few months. However, most have now dropped out. Only a couple of students are trying to finish the Korean language course, but we do not know when they can depart.” In the last five months, the company has been… Read full this story

Labour exporters pushed to the edge by pandemic have 293 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at September 8, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.