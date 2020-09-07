Corporate Kite Air’s establishment plan rejected By Lan Nhi Monday, Sep 7, 2020,14:16 (GMT+7) Kite Air’s establishment plan rejectedBy Lan Nhi Aircraft are parked at an airport. The Government has disapproved the plan to establish Kite Air – PHOTO: VNA HANOI – Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung has approved a proposal by the Ministry of Investment and Planning to suspend a plan to establish a new airline called Kite Air. On August 27, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung wrote to the prime minister about the plan to establish Kite Air and proposed rejecting the plan due to the unfavorable aviation market conditions resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic. And on September 5, Deputy PM Trinh Dinh Dung officially backed the Ministry of Investment and Planning’s proposal. Earlier, the Transport Ministry had proposed that the prime minister focus on the recovery of the aviation market and the removal of obstacles facing operational carriers, given the impact of the health crisis. The establishment of new air carriers should be considered after the aviation market recovers, it said. In January this year, the Ministry of Planning and Investment sent a report to the prime minister saying that Kite Air had completed the essential legal procedures… Read full this story

