Upon completion, the North-South Expressway will be 1,941km long, running from Hanoi to Can Tho. Photo: Le Toan Urged by the establishment of a task force under the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI), the Ministry of Finance (MoF), and other related ministries and agencies in July, the progress of numerous public investment projects improved significantly. Particularly, three sub-projects in the Eastern Cluster of the North-South Expressway – Mai Son-National Highway No.45, Vinh Hao-Phan Thiet, and Phan Thiet-Dau Giay sections – that have reverted from a public-private partnership model to public investment, will break ground in September and are expected to be completed by the end of 2022. Explaining the good performance of these projects, Duong Viet Doan, director of the Thang Long Project Management Unit which implements the projects, said, “The Ministry of Transport (MoT) has asked us to adjust feasibility studies, separate bidding packages, and build up estimations, while waiting for the decision of changing the investment method.” As of late July, 54km (equivalent to 86 per cent) of Mai Son-National Highway No.45 in Ninh Binh and Thanh Hoa provinces, 96km or 95 per cent of Vinh Hao-Phan Thiet in Binh Thuan, and 77km or 77 per cent… Read full this story

Key public investment projects gather speed have 290 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at September 2, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.