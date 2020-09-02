JICA proud to be part of Việt Nam’s development progress: Chief Representative

Chief Representative of JICA in Vietnam Shimizu Akira The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is proud to be part of Việt Nam’s socio-economic development progress, said Chief Representative of JICA in Vietnam Shimizu Akira in an exclusive interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA). The interview focuses on the JICA Chief Representative’s views on Việt Nam’s recent economic achievements and Việt Nam – Japan cooperative relations via official development assistance (ODA) projects. Following is an extract of the interview. What are your assessments of Việt Nam’s achievements in economic development since JICA restarted ODA operations in Việt Nam in 1992? Việt Nam’s economic success is an inspiring development story. Let’s look at some figures over the period: GDP has been more than 20 times bigger and GDP per capita has been almost 20 times higher. From an embargoed economy, Việt Nam has opened up and now has a trade value at two times of GDP, and become one of the most open economies in the world. During the process, tens of millions of people have escaped poverty and thrived for prosperity and better opportunities in their lives. I think the figures speak so much about the energy, dynamics and potentials of your… Read full this story

