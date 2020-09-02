J&J’s oil and powder products have been bathroom essentials globally for decades. Photo: Le Toan Johnson & Johnson (J&J) previously announced that it would stop selling its iconic baby powder made with talc in the US and Canada amid thousands of lawsuits by people claiming that the product was responsible for cancer in some female consumers who used it for years, and even people who inhaled it. J&J, however, has denied these claims despite being hit with multi-million-dollar verdicts in several trials. The company explained the discontinuation by a decline in customer demand. In an official statement J&J emphasised, “The demand for talc-based baby powder in North America has been declining due in large part to changes in consumer habits and fuelled by misinformation around the safety of the product and a constant barrage of litigation advertising.” The company says it remains steadfastly confident in the safety of the powder. “Decades of scientific studies by medical experts around the world support the safety of our product. We will continue to vigorously defend it, its safety, and the unfounded allegations against it and the company in the courtroom. All verdicts against the company that have been through the appeals process have… Read full this story

J&J implored to verify powder safety have 292 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at September 2, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.