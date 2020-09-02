J&J baby powder litigation takes new focus with asbestos claims

FILE PHOTO: Bottles of Johnson & Johnson baby powder line a drugstore shelf in New York October 15, 2015. Photo source: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo The ruling was in favor of a man who said his asbestos-related cancer was caused by long-term use of J&J’s baby powder. J&J has been battling some 6,000 cases claiming its baby powder and Shower to Shower products cause ovarian cancer. The verdict by a New Jersey jury last week, however, involved a different form of cancer that is clearly linked to asbestos. Plaintiffs lawyers claim that internal J&J documents seen in that trial show that baby powder had been contaminated with asbestos. They now plan to use the documents in upcoming ovarian cancer trials to allege that the asbestos contamination also caused that form of cancer. J&J and Imerys Talc America, a unit of Imerys SA, have vowed to appeal the New Jersey verdict and deny asbestos has ever been present in their products or that their talc can cause any form of cancer. The case of Stephen Lanzo, a New Jersey resident who claimed he developed mesothelioma after using baby powder since his birth in 1972, was the first time a jury saw the… Read full this story

