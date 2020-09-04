Magister Raffaello will trace the life and the works of the artist and show the historical contexts and other artists who influenced Raphael. Raffaello Sanzio, or Raffaello Santi (1483-1520), was a master painter and architect of the Italian High Renaissance. He is best known for his oil painting Madonnas and his large figure compositions at the Vatican.Visitors can interact with the digitized artworks as well as music and audio, thanks to modern technology at the Hanoi Museum. “The Deposition” by Raphael. Photo courtesy of the exhibition. Curated by the art historian Claudio Strinati, the exhibition is promoted by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation to celebrate the 500th anniversary of Raphael’s death. Hanoi is the first stop for the exhibition, which will be travel across the world over the next year.It will be narrated in Vietnamese, English, Italian and Spanish.The exhibition at the museum on Pham Hung Street, Nam Tu Liem District will have an opening ceremony online at 10 a.m. on September 6 that will be live-streamed via the Facebook pages of the museum and the Italian embassy.Entry is free.

Italian master Raphael’s works to be displayed at Hanoi digital exhibition have 258 words, post on e.vnexpress.net at September 4, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.