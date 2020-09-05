HCMC IPC approves Pham Phu Quoc’s resignation The Saigon Times Saturday, Sep 5, 2020,14:20 (GMT+7) IPC approves Pham Phu Quoc’s resignationThe Saigon Times Pham Phu Quoc – PHOTO: NA PRESS CENTER HCMC – The board members of Tan Thuan Industrial Promotion Company (IPC) approved the resignation of Pham Phu Quoc, a National Assembly deputy, after he admitted to acquiring Cypriot citizenship. According to local media, Quoc submitted the resignation letter on September 3, seeking to step down from the post of general director of the company. The letter was then approved by all the members of the board of directors, board of management and board of controllers. Earlier, Quoc signed a decision of August 26 assigning Phung Duc Tri, deputy general director of the company, to replace him in controlling IPC’s operations. In the coming time, IPC will report the case to the HCMC administration, so that Quoc’s resignation and violations will be handled appropriately. The Department of Home Affairs will provide consultancy to the city’s leaders. On August 24, Al Jazeera had reported that Cyprus’s passport scheme allows people who have invested at least US$2.5 million in the country to possess its passport, making individuals eligible to become EU citizens and travel and… Read full this story

