Financial Markets Individual investors wary of corporate bonds The Saigon Times Wednesday, Sep 9, 2020,18:45 (GMT+7) Individual investors wary of corporate bondsThe Saigon Times A person holds packets of Vietnamese banknotes. After warnings from the Ministry of Finance over the corporate bond market, individual investors have become more cautious – PHOTO: THANH HOA HCMC – After warnings from the Ministry of Finance over the corporate bond market, individual investors have become more cautious, leading to a 41.1% slump in the total issuance volume in July compared with the previous month. In July, the corporate bond demand declined sharply, following a strong surge in the market in May and the rising number of individual investors taking part in issuances via a private placement. As a result, the Ministry of Finance repeatedly warned of high risks against inexperienced and small investors. The warnings have made individual investors cautious before making investments in the market. Besides, due to the second outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic at the end of July, investors, especially institutional investors, have rushed to hold cash as a safe option rather than risky assets, said Dinh Quang Hinh, head of the macro economy and strategy department of VNDirect Securities Company. Earlier, the Finance Ministry… Read full this story

Individual investors wary of corporate bonds have 272 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at September 9, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.