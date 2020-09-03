Impressive results of VAS students after a year of fluctuations

In the IGCSE exams, 93 per cent of VAS Grade 10 students scored fair to excellent grades (C-A*), which is 20 per cent higher than the previous year when 73 per cent of students achieved the same grades. Among those, the percentage of students earning good to excellent grades (B-A*) was twice as high as last year with 81 per cent compared to 41 per cent. In the whole VAS system, 27 students achieved A-A* scores in all five subjects, five of whom achieved five A* grades in all the subjects they studied. VAS students also posted outstanding achievements in the AS Level exam at Grade 11. This school year, 94 per cent of VAS students achieved fair to excellent grades (C-A), which is a 22 per cent increase compared to the previous school year. Among those, four students achieved A grades in all of their subjects. In addition, Grade 11 VAS students studying the A Level for Advanced Math have completed this programme in just one year with significantly high results, three of whom achieved the highest grade possible (A*). 33 students achieved the maximum grades of A-A* in all of their taken subjects In the A-Level examinations, one… Read full this story

