How will investment funds and securities companies fare in 2020?

The VN Index may bounce back and reach the 1,000 point threshold again in 2020, or it may come closer to its peak in 2018 thanks to good macroeconomic conditions, foreign capital flow and reasonable valuations.

2019 finished with the VN Index at 961 points, a 7 percent increase compared with the year’s first trading session. The index mostly hovered around the 1,000 point threshold most and dropped to the 950-970 point area at the end of the year.

The basis for the stock market growth is macroeconomic stability. The economy performed well in 2019 with high GDP growth rate and low inflation. Meanwhile, the US-China trade war has triggered new investment in Vietnam, accelerating production expansion.

Second, the US dollar is expected to depreciate.

Third, the valuation of the markets has become more attractive.

