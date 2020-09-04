Nation Households in Buon Ma Thuot under quarantine due to diphtheria case The Saigon Times Friday, Sep 4, 2020,14:16 (GMT+7) Households in Buon Ma Thuot under quarantine due to diphtheria caseThe Saigon Times A quarantine worker sprays disinfectant along a road in Buon Ma Thuot City to prevent diphtheria from spreading. Some 700 households in Hamlet 7 in the city will be quarantined until September 11 due to a diphtheria case – PHOTO: LDO HCMC – Buon Ma Thuot City of the Central Highlands province of Daklak has reported its first diphtheria case, leading to hundreds of households being placed under quarantine to prevent the disease from spreading within the community. The Daklak Department of Health today, September 4, said that the patient, a three-year-old child, lives in Hamlet 7 in the city’s Cu Ebur Commune. On August 29, the child developed a fever and was sent to a private clinic for a medical checkup. The child was diagnosed with tonsillitis and was given medication from the doctors. Despite taking the medication, the child did not recover; so on September 1, the patient was rushed to Buon Ma Thuot General Hospital and tested positive for diphtheria a day later, Lao Dong Online reported. Following… Read full this story

