High-quality surveillance cameras to making HCM City smart: official

Lê Quốc Cường, deputy director of HCM City’s Information and Communication Department. —Photo thanhnien.vn Lê Quốc Cường, deputy director of HCM City’s Information and Communication Department, talks to Thanh Niên (Young People) online newspaper about the ongoing project to build a high-quality surveillance camera system in the city. The department has been assigned to be a focal point to implement the project The city currently has about 37,000 cameras and has installed a high-quality surveillance camera system. Could you tell us the reason for this? It is estimated there are about 37,000 cameras in the city now. The cameras have been installed after the city called upon local residents to volunteer to contribute money together with the city to install the cameras and received applause from residents in recent years. The images taken from the cameras are also integrated into the district authorities’ surveillance system and they help a lot in urban management and ensure urban security. However, the camera system has used analogue technology; therefore, the images taken from the cameras have low resolution. Besides, due to analogue technology, the cameras can’t connect with each other. This leads to image integration and exploitation facing many difficulties. Thus, the city has… Read full this story

