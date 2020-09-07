Nation Heath Ministry confirms no fresh cases of Covid-19 Monday morning The Saigon Times Monday, Sep 7, 2020,07:42 (GMT+7) Heath Ministry confirms no fresh cases of Covid-19 Monday morningThe Saigon Times A health worker helps a woman handle her baggage to return home after being stranded in Danang due to Covid-19. Vietnam has not reported any new Covid-19 case from community transmission for four consecutive days – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Vietnam has not reported any new Covid-19 case from community transmission for four consecutive days, leaving the country’s tally unchanged at 1,049 as of this morning, September 7. According to the Health Ministry, the country has diagnosed 691 locally-transmitted cases to date, with 551 of them being recorded since July 25. Further, 815 coronavirus patients have fully recovered while 35 others have died of the novel coronavirus. Among the 196 active cases, 27 have tested negative for the virus once, 24 twice, and 35 three times, according to a report of the ministry’s national steering committee for Covid-19 infection prevention and control. Share with your friends:

