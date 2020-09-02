Nation Health Ministry receives 15 robots from UNDP to support Covid-19 fight The Saigon Times Wednesday, Sep 2, 2020,17:28 (GMT+7) Health Ministry receives 15 robots from UNDP to support Covid-19 fightThe Saigon Times UNDP resident representative in Vietnam Caitlin Wiesen (R) and Deputy Minister of Health Tran Van Thuan pose for a photo at the Ohmni robot handover ceremony – PHOTO: COURTESY OF MINISTRY OF HEALTH HCMC – The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) on September 1 donated 15 more Ohmni robots to the Ministry of Health to support frontline doctors and nurses working at hospitals in the central provinces to diagnose and treat patients and protect them from Covid-19 and other infectious diseases. This was the second batch of robots to be delivered by the UNDP to different hospitals throughout Vietnam for the testing ecosystem and robotic applications such as diagnosis, tele-training, the autonomous delivery of supplies for Covid-19 and other infectious diseases. UNDP had earlier handed over three robots to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases, which the hospital staff said can help reduce the risk of their potential exposure to the virus. “Ohmni robots donated by the UNDP have the main function of remote communication, diagnosis and treatment without direct contact… Read full this story

Health Ministry receives 15 robots from UNDP to support Covid-19 fight have 311 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at September 2, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.